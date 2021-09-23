Sage player gets stuck in corner after reviving teammate in VALORANT

You should never go AFK if there is a Sage around.

We’ve all been in the situation in VALORANT where we’ve been taken out early in a round and decided to leave the PC to grab a drink or go to the bathroom. While this usually isn’t a problem, for one Sage player, this became a real issue.

While heading to A site on Split, Sage, Jett, and Raze went up ladders, where Jett was gunned down by the enemy. Raze quickly took care of the threat and shortly thereafter, Sage got into position to revive Jett.

As can be seen in the clip shared to Reddit, while the intention was good, reviving Jett wound up being a bad decision as the player was not at their keyboard and wound up blocking Sage into the corner.

Despite the best efforts from Sage and the rest of the team, which included Raze attempting to move Jett with force using her ultimate move, nothing could free Sage from the corner.

While this was happening, the rest of the team put in work, eliminating all but one enemy. But there was another issue: Jett had the spike.

Luckily, with just 25 seconds left, Jett returned to their PC, unblocked Sage from the corner, and went on to gun down the final enemy to win the round.

The clip shows a good message that even when you’re taken down early, if there’s a Sage on your team you might wanna hang around just in case.