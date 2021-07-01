Rise Nation parts ways with c4Lypso

Abdo “c4Lypso” Agha is no longer a part of Rise Nation’s VALORANT lineup, he announced today.

The news comes just hours ahead of Rise’s debut in the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier, where they’re slated to face Xplicit at 4pm CT. C4lypso had been a part of the team since March and most notably helped the North American squad win the Nerd Street Games Summer Championship Open four and the Pittsburgh Knights Monthly Gauntlet in May. He said in his announcement post that he can play anything but Sova and may create his own roster.

Released from @TheRiseNation gl to the squad.

LFT can play anything but sova

Might also be making my own roster 👀 — Abdo Agha (@c4Lypso_) July 1, 2021

Although Rise hasn’t announced c4Lypso’s departure or his replacement, the team will play with former Dignitas and beastcoast player Phat “supamen” Le in the NA VCT Stage Three, according to Rise player Ryan “Shanks” Ngo. His post was retweeted by the organization but it’s unknown whether supamen is just a stand-in or if he’ll be a permanent member of the lineup moving forward.

Aside from Shanks, Rise also features Jason “neptune” Tran, his older brother Kevin “poised” Ngo, and Derrek Ha. The organization has been invested in VALORANT’s professional scene since August 2020 and has used several different players since then. They didn’t do well in the previous VCT tournaments, though, so Rise fans are likely anxious to see if the addition of supamen is enough to help the team play better in NA VCT Stage Three.

