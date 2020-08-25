Riot “working on a fix” for issue causing VALORANT login attempts to fail

VALORANT fans eager to jump into a match may have to wait a bit.

Riot explained that it’s “working on a fix” for a problem preventing players from logging into VALORANT, according to the company’s Service Status page. Game director Joe Ziegler cited a “platform outage” as the issue, which appears to be affecting multiple Riot titles.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The login issues appear to only be affecting North America, Latin America, and Brazil. While League of Legends players might be able to jump into the client, it seems the MOBA is having chat issues and difficulty loading the friends list.

It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved. But with Riot working on a solution, it’ll likely be fixed soon.

Fans can check the Service Status page or the VALORANT Twitter for updates on the problem.