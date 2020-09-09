Riot will compensate VALORANT players for weekly mission mishap

VALORANT fans now have something to look forward to next week.

VALORANT players discovered that there were only two missions this week instead of the typical three. To make up for it, Riot is going to add an extra mission next week along with a couple of added bonuses, the company announced today.

We accidentally shipped 2 weekly missions this week instead of the usual 3, sorry about that.



We're compensating next week by:

· Adding an extra weekly mission (so 4 instead of 3)

· Reducing the mission requirements to 35 ult uses

· Adding +2,000 EXP to the mission as a bonus — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 9, 2020

Players will receive four weekly missions next week, as well as an extra 2,000 XP to the mission as a bonus. And the mission requirement will be dropped down to 35 ultimate uses instead of 50. This is a godsend for players who complain that 50 ultimates make it feel “too grindy” and “ridiculous.”

But the weekly mission will likely return back to 50 ultimates for the following week.

Riot offers weekly and daily missions to players so they can progress through the battle pass quicker. Players can receive free chapter rewards or shell out $10 for more goodies, like gun buddies, weapon skins, player cards, and sprays.