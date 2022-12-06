Riot to run 3-week VALORANT XP squad boost event this month

Get the team back together, it’s time to take advantage of the lasted squad XP boost endeavor in VALORANT. Included in the Patch 5.12 announcement today is the reveal of a new squad XP boost event beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and running until Jan. 4, 2023.

During this time, players can earn bonus XP by playing games of VALORANT with up to a full squad of friends.

Duos will earn eight percent extra XP, trios will earn 12 percent, parties of four will earn 16 percent, and a full five-stack will earn the maximum 20 percent increase.

This event will serve as a great way for players to grind out the remaining levels of the Episode Five, Act Three battle pass, which features rewards like the Iridian Thorn Operator skin and melee blade, and the Starlit Odyssey Ghost skin towards the end.

The start of the squad boost XP event could also be used to persuade friends to make a return to VALORANT. Outside the extra XP, players can also experience the new agent balance changes that include the massive Chamber updates, plus the beta for Swiftplay, a new condensed version of unrated for those with stricter time constraints.

The squad XP boost event ends on Jan. 4, which should coincide with the end of Episode Five, Act Three, and the start of a new episode. Episode Six should introduce at the very least a new map, with Bind and Breeze set to be removed from the active rotation.