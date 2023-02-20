Riot teases ‘eclectic’ Agent 22 coming to VALORANT soon

Riot Games has teased the next agent coming to VALORANT this year in a more “relaxing” way than fans could have imagined.

After releasing some “super aggressive” agents, senior game producer for Riot’s FPS John Goscicki shared some initial information today about a more chilled agent arriving in 2023.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. pic.twitter.com/EAZ40eO9P8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 20, 2023

Along with Riot’s plan to release three agents this year, the producer announced that Agent 22 will soon reach the VALORANT Protocol. Their “eclectic” way of reaching the objective will surely bring out a more creative side in players than before. As Goscicki said, the new agent will give players “new ways to check corners” and “get onto locations” around the map.

This might leave players thinking of some sort of teleportation ability, but the most interesting new factor that Agent 22 could bring to the game strategy equation is a new way of planting the spike. Although Riot did not give more information on how that would be possible, the teaser image for the new agent and some enigmatic wording from Goscicki might have given it away.

Screengrab via Riot Games

In the video, Goscicki talks about how “stressful” the battlefield in VALORANT can become, and how all players sometimes “just need some friends” to “chill” with as they lock down a path to the next site. It’s possible that one of these “friends” will come from the VALORANT universe alongside the next agent since two clawed hands can be seen trying to grab a boba cup on the left side of the teased image for Agent 22.

VALORANT players will need to wait patiently for more information on Agent 22 and their eclectic ways to play the game.