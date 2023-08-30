Riot says Gekko’s big 7.04 buff was unintentional, promises fix in next VALORANT patch

Gekko mains have been raving about a major buff to one of the LA-based VALORANT initiator’s abilities since Patch 7.04 released, but sadly for fans of the agent, that power increase was not supposed to happen, and it won’t stay around for long.

Mosh Pit, a Molotov/grenade-like ability where Gekko throws a creature that expands on the ground before detonating after a short timer, got an unintended buff as part of the 7.04 changes. The latest patch intentionally buffed the ability with damage per second to anyone standing in the radius before it explodes.

Noticed Gekko hitting a little harder? Patch 7.04 shipped with a larger than intended buff to Mosh Pit.



But don't worry, Mosh Pit will ship with the correct 10dps change when Patch 7.05 goes live next week, starting September 6. pic.twitter.com/9lfyiwdNgp — VALORANT (@VALORANT) August 30, 2023

The change was supposed to deal 10 points of damage per second to those standing in its radius, but after Patch 7.04 launched, players noticed that the Mosh Pit ability was dealing closer to 30 points of damage per second before exploding. With the windup being three seconds long, Mosh Pit is dealing 90 total points of damage before it explodes, inadvertently making it a much more powerful ability. Even fully healthy and armored players standing in the ability’s outer radius can be killed by the damage per second and the explosion damage.

In its current state, Gekko’s Mosh Pit has become one of the most powerful tools for post-plants and clearing enemy players out of hiding spots, on par with abilities like Killjoy’s Nanoswarm and Brimstone’s Incendiary Grenade.

But the good days won’t last forever for Gekko; Riot has promised to revert Mosh Pit to the correct 10 points of damage per second with Patch 7.05, which will launch on Sept. 6. Even after the damage is corrected, Mosh Pit will still be more viable than it has in the past, just not at the super-powered level it currently is at. Enjoy it while it lasts.

