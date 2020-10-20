Riot reveals top 100 VALORANT players in NA and EU with ranked leaderboard

After a long wait, Riot Games has finally revealed the top 100 VALORANT players in North America and Europe with the release of each region’s ranked leaderboard today.

Many people have been asking Riot to unveil the leaderboard for VALORANT’s ranked mode ever since it was implemented into the game in June. Although players aren’t able to check their own place on the ranked leaderboard yet, the best of the best can now see where they stack up.

NA Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/vobLUh46GI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

In North America, for example, there are plenty of recognizable faces in the top 10. Cloud9 star TenZ is the No. 1 player in the region right now, while pros like 100 Thieves’ Asuna and Gen.G’s Huynh are in third and sixth, respectively.

Popular former CS:GO pro and current T1 member Skadoodle is in ninth, while TSM’s superstar Wardell rounds out the group in tenth. Meanwhile, Europe’s leaderboard also has several pros in the top 10, including G2 Esports’ paTiTek and FunPlus Phoenix’s Shao.

EU Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/GIVn2PCTcg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

The list also specified what agent each player frequented on their way to the top 10. Unsurprisingly, half of NA’s top 10 mainly play Jett. Europe’s top 10 was also dominated by Jett players. Usually, players with some of the best aim use Jett due to her ability to reposition herself during a firefight. Many highlight plays also come from Jett’s flashy playstyle.

If you want to check out your place among the rest of your region, then don’t worry. Riot confirmed in a recent Dev Diaries vlog that players will be able to check the leaderboards in-game in Act Three.