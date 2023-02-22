Riot puts rumors to rest in response to new VALORANT agent class speculation

The developers of VALORANT have released more information about the third agent to be released in the game later this year.

Last night following Riot Games’ announcement of the agents planned to be released this year, community manager Jeff Landa clarified the speculation revolving around the lack of information about the mysterious third agent.

In the announcement video posted two days ago, Riot character producer for VALORANT John Goscicki said the first new agent to be introduced to the game this year will be an initiator, while the second will be a sentinel. But he left the third agent up for speculation and didn’t want to give away any hints.

The community immediately speculated that players could get their hands on a new agent class to fit alongside the sentinels, duelist, initiator, and controller roles.

This year we will be getting 3 new agents. | #VALORANT



An Initiator Agent, A Sentinel Agent, and a Third Unknown Agent. Leaving the possibility for a new class to be introduced. pic.twitter.com/BhxPGZgXNE — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) February 20, 2023

To quelch the speculation surrounding the possibility of a new class of agent, since it wasn’t explicitly mentioned, Landa said the third agent will be in one of the four classes in the game, ending the rumors.

Glad to see the excitement around the next Agent news and tease but want to clarify two things:

✅️ We know the role for the 3rd Agent this year, just not sharing yet.

⛔️ The 3rd role is not a "new" role, like a bipedal tank or something. It's 1 of the 4 current ones. — Jeff Landa (@JeffLanda) February 21, 2023

The upcoming agent set to be released to the game soon was teased in the announcement by Goscicki. In the video, a poster was shown with some “friends” hinted as a part of the agent’s kit. But we don’t know much else about the agent, including the release date. It will, however, likely ship within the next few months.