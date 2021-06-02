Riot to debut Give Back Bundle in VALORANT’s Episode 3, letting a fan vote determine which skins return

And a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

It’s time to run it back—again. And this time, it’s for a good cause.

Riot announced today that the Give Back Bundle will be hitting the store at the start of Episode Three, lumping VALORANT's most popular skins into one purchase. Rather than offering preselected skins like January's Run it Back Bundle, the cosmetics will be determined through a fan vote that can be completed on the VALORANT website starting today. And a portion of the bundle's profits will go to charity.

Screengrab via Riot Games

After signing into the VALORANT website, players can vote on a sidearm, SMG/shotgun, rifle, and sniper/LMG skin. The pistol options are Ego Ghost, Reaver Sheriff, Sakura Classic, G.U.N. Classic, and Magepunk Ghost. The SMG/shotgun options are Sakura Stinger, VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre, Oni Bucky, Sovereign Stinger, and Celestial Judge. The rifle selections are the Prime Vandal, Reaver Vandal, Prime 2.0 Phantom, Ion Phantom, and Infantry Guardian. And the sniper/LMG choices are Reaver Operator, Ion Operator, Wasteland Marshal, Sovereign Marshal, and Prime 2.0 Odin.

When you complete your voting, Riot gives you insight into which skins are in the lead. At time of writing, the Reaver Sheriff, VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Spectre, Reaver Vandal, and Ion Operator were in the lead. But as more votes come in, these results are liable to change.

The bundle will be available for purchase between June 22 and July 8, where 50 percent of the weapon skin proceeds and 100 percent of the accessory proceeds will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fun. You can expect the official results to be revealed on June 16.

