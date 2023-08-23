Riot to debut Chinese VALORANT league after impressive performances across Champions 2023

After becoming one of the fastest-rising regions in competitive VALORANT, Riot Games is finally welcoming China as the fourth official league in the VCT.

Over the last year, the region has taken incredible strides on the international stage, with teams and players creating their own legends among the top squads in the world. The company today said it aims to “[recognize] the potential and contributions of the Chinese community” with this momentous move, and it should help bring the league even more attention as its teams continue to climb up the ranks.

Throughout the 2023 season, for example, teams like EDward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming have already put China on the map as a region to watch with impressive performances against superstar-laden rosters like LOUD, Evil Geniuses, Natus Vincere, and T1.

Related: VALORANT’s 2024 season to introduce new Champions points system

The rapid improvement that this region has shown over the course of a single year has stunned the VALORANT community, going from unlikely underdogs to dark horse contenders and true challengers.

With players like Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang, Wang “whz” Haozhe, Wang “nobody” Senxu, and many others building their legacies, the new league should help introduce more fans to the rest of the league and its players. The personality that they bring to the stage matches their incredible skills and has won over the hearts of many fans across the globe.

To celebrate the first anniversary of VALORANT’s launch in the country, Riot has also announced that one of the two Masters events of 2024 will be held in Shanghai, China. This new event will be part of a new format that the VCT will be embracing next year, where two Masters will be held before VALORANT Champions takes place throughout the summer.

About the author