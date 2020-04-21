Riot confident in its current approach with Vanguard anti-cheat system

Things are going just as planned, for now.

There have already been many instances of hacking two weeks into the closed beta for Riot Games’ highly-anticipated tactical shooter, VALORANT. But the game’s anti-cheat lead, Paul Chamberlain, said that the team’s approach to preventing this issue is still the right one to take.

“As is the goal of working in a closed beta, we’ve gotten a ton of compatibility inputs and lessons in stress-testing that help us improve our tools every day,” Chamberlain said in a recent game update. “We’re also adapting them as hackers start to attack the game, and we’re working hard to make our systems as secure, performant, and compatible as possible.”

Chamberlain also said that although Riot is hard at work to deliver an anti-cheat system that’s up to the standards of its player base, cheat developers will still be selling hacks to the public, even if they’re easily detected and banned by the Vanguard system.

He was transparent with fans by saying that he “[doesn’t] think [they’ll] ever stop all hackers.” But he’s confident in their ability to stop most of them or ban the rest.

In an interview with IGN, Chamberlain admitted that he was caught off guard by the speed in which cheats were developed for VALORANT. In response, however, Riot is rewarding any hackers $100,000 if they can crack the Vanguard anti-cheat system.

VALORANT is set to be officially released this summer.