Riot aces first VALORANT event with digital festival

Riot Games is well known for putting on a phenomenal show. The entire spectacle surrounding the League of Legends World Championship, including the music and visuals, is second to none in esports.

In 2017, a hologram version of the Elder Dragon swooped into the stadium before the match. And Riot's K-Pop group, K/DA, was created in 2018 and is still releasing singles.

But wwFest was Riot's first event for its new tactical shooter, VALORANT—and it was ambitious in scope. The event, which took place last month, was billed to be a blend of art, music, culture, and VALORANT with the artists channeling the characteristics of the individual agents.

Contrary to popular opinion, Riot doesn't do everything in-house. Video production business StudioNow had the role of wrangling the entire event together from the setup crew to the lighting and booking the talent. The undertaking of wwFest was bound to be difficult, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic. But StudioNow stepped up to the plate and delivered.

"Riot Games came to the Crown Channel and said, we want to make something using VALORANT, which has 3.1 million daily users... But we want to make it a cultural event," said Shea Johnson, the executive creative director at StudioNow. "And the Crown Channel came to us (StudioNow) and said, can you come forward with a couple of ideas?"

Every agent had their own style, according to Johnson, and StudioNow wanted to find musicians, dancers, painters, and any kind of artists it could get its hands on to illustrate the "aura" of the VALORANT agents.

"We wanted to create a further expansion of the current universe that kind of expands from the screen onto real life, which then to be reflected back onto a screen to show you how these characters can kind of jump out, grab and influence other methods of society beyond just the game," Johnson said.

The artist lineup for the festival was impressive. It boasted Grammy-nominated Madeon, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and Whipped Cream. But the most difficult part of putting the event together was "creating a live digital experience versus a live stream concert," according to Johnson.

"We had the challenge of using live lighting, which is incredibly different in terms of design, functionality, presence, and utility than a production set," Johnson said. "So we had to find ways to marry production style lighting and set design to create a new kind of front row digital experience that can only be felt and experienced online."

StudioNow used drones to simulate the perspectives of the agents as the show progressed and was able to create a sense of intimacy that normal concert-goers wouldn't be able to experience.

"Gaming is a lifestyle, it's as relevant and hype as off white," Johnson said. "These streamers are bigger and more famous and have more influence than potentially most people on Instagram. The biggest thing about the digital festival is that this showed us the human condition has not changed that. Even in and outside of COVID people feel isolated, confused, trapped, and in need of release, joy, and community. And streaming platforms like Twitch and our partners the Crown Channel... they recognize that this is an opportunity to be a creative force on the most democratic platform that exists on Twitch."

For Riot, the future is in these types of events. Some organizations and teams function more like media marketing companies than traditional sports teams. Content is how they stay afloat. In many ways, the League community has been strengthened and Worlds has been solidified as one of the premiere esports events because of the addition of culture to these spectacles.

While wwFest was a one-off event, it'd be premature to rule it out as being the last of its kind in VALORANT. It's more than just Riot's MO when promoting its esport, it could end up being the future of the gaming world itself. If Riot is getting massive promotional and marketing value from cultural events, what's to stop esports organizations like TSM or Cloud9 from getting in on the fun?

The answer lies in the financials of each individual organization and how they use their personalities. TSM's Myth does VALORANT watch parties already and music is a staple of every Twitch broadcast. With the way the world of esports is becoming fused with the streaming and marketing scenes for organizations, we may see them get in on the spectacle sooner rather than later.

