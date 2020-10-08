Renegades partners with Nerd Street Gamers for $10,000 VALORANT Invitational

16 of the top VALORANT teams in North America will compete for their share of a $10,000 prize pool over a weekend of intense competition, from Oct. 17 to 18, Renegades announced today.

The tournament will run each day from 3pm to 10 pm CT. The official Renegades Twitch channel will livestream the event.

12 teams will be invited to the event, with four slots reserved for qualified teams. Up to 64 teans from the North American region can register for the upcoming qualifiers this weekend on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. The qualifying tournaments contain a separate $1,000 prize pool, and the top two teams will book their ticket to the Renegades Invitational.

Renegades are proud to introduce the Renegades x @nerdstgamers Valorant Invitational!



12 Invited teams, 4 Qualifier teams.



You don't want to miss out on the action.



Stay tuned for announcements of the invited teams. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/pVzULVbC6I — Renegades (@Renegades) October 8, 2020

Following Renegades’ harsh punishment by Riot Games in May 2016, the organization’s choice to be involved in another Riot product is a curious one. The organization was permanently banned from competing in any Riot-sanctioned league due to a flouting of the LCS’ official trade rules.

Nevertheless, Renegades is still choosing to dive into VALORANT, promising “top-tier competition” and a tournament that “will surpass fans’ expectations”, according to Jonas Jerebko, owner of Renegades.