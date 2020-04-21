Prism Operator skin gives VALORANT players unfair advantage, Riot says fix is coming

The bug should be removed in an upcoming patch.

VALORANT’s Prism Collection is sleek and classy. But a bug might also make it overpowered.

A VALORANT player discovered that scoping with the Prism Operator skin gives you a wider field of vision than other Operator skins, posting a comparison yesterday. Riot explained that the unintended bug will be fixed soon, avoiding a pay-to-win mechanic.

Screengrab via Riot Games

“This is a bug which will be fixed in an upcoming patch, sorry about that,” Riot developer Fancypmcgee commented on the post. “Competitive integrity is really important, and we test to make sure that we aren’t selling power with our cosmetic content.”

VALORANT dev Nicholas Wu Smith added that the visual bug only happens when “material quality is set to low.”

Sniping with the Operator should only yield vision through the lens, with the scope obstructing vision on the edges of the screen. The Prism skin bug removes the scope completely, allowing players to have a full field of vision.

Because aim and vision are important to any first-person shooter, even the slightest advantage can be game-breaking.

Though players who bought the cosmetic have an unfair advantage now, Riot intends to fix the issue in an upcoming patch.