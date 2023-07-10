Perfect VALORANT ace highlights the importance of having trigger discipline

It requires a lot of patience to master trigger discipline in VALORANT, but one player seems to have it down perfectly as seen in their sneaky Bucky ace.

In the clip shared in a July 8 Reddit post, the stealthy Omen player quickly flanked the five attackers at A Short from B site on Bind. They silently followed behind the enemy team into Cubby where all five attackers could be seen.

The main issue was Omen only had a Bucky while the enemy team had rifles. Buckys are not only super slow in getting multiple shots off but also only work well at close distances. This meant the flanking player couldn’t be reckless with their shots and would have to wait until they got closer to the enemies before attempting to shoot.

Since no one was checking behind them for a possible flank, Omen was able to sneak right up to the enemy Skye while they were busy using their Trailblazer ability. Still undetected, the player had time to line up Skye’s head with Fade’s and took them both out with a single Bucky shot. A moment later, they did the same with the enemy Brimstone and Reyna. With just two perfect Bucky shots, Omen had taken down four players.

Not long after, the enemy Phoenix would also lose the battle against the Bucky, giving Omen a nice ace that required a whole lot of trigger discipline. The whole team was eliminated in the span of just a few seconds, and two important lessons were learned that round—someone needs to watch flank, and trigger discipline can go a long way.

