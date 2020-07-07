Pax Arena VALORANT Invitational will launch July 22 as part of Riot’s Ignition Series

The first matches will be streamed in each participants’ channel.

PAX, the “Home of Amateur Esports,” has teamed up with Riot Games to host the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational from July 22 to 26. It’s part of Riot’s first Ignition Series—a series of new tournaments for the company’s new hit title.

The online event is sponsored and co-organized by Riot Games with promotional support from Seagate. No names have been announced yet, but 20 teams, including 16 pro organizations and four influencer squads, will compete for a $25,000 prize pool.

Only eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, July 26, and four teams will compete in the semifinals on the next day. The remaining top teams will play in the finals best-of-five on Sunday, with the winner taking home a prize of $10,000.

On the first day of the competition, fans can watch the matches on each participants’ individual channels. PAX Arena will stream only on Friday on its Twitch channel with host WTFMoses and casters Goldenboy, Gaskin, Puckett, and Pansy. The event will also co-stream from Riot’s official VALORANT channel.

Viewers can expect S-tier competition from the world’s VALORANT competitors. And beside the competition, there’ll be player interviews throughout the series, and giveaways of Seagate’s gaming hard drives and solid-state drives.