The Paper Rex VALORANT roster is considered one of the best teams in the world heading into Champions today.

The Singaporean team, which recently finished second at VCT Masters in Copenhagen, is known for their aggressive and unique playstyle. Benedict “Benkai” Tan, the Paper Rex in-game leader, has the most unique crosshair as he’s taken full advantage of the new settings recently implemented into VALORANT.

Benkai’s crosshair has two large boxes with a small white dot in the center, with outlines surrounding the bulky crosshair. His teammates have kept their crosshairs relatively, simple, however, with some keeping the same crosshair as prior events.

Here’s how you can replicate the crisp aim of Benkai and the rest of Paper Rex with their crosshairs to lock onto your targets.

Paper Rex VALORANT crosshair codes

Player Crosshair Jingg 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5 Benkai 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0

a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.398 D4v41 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0 Mindfreak 0;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;1b;0 F0rsaken 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

Paper Rex will face off against EDward Gaming today in the first round of VALORANT Champions. The Chinese team is yet to attend an international event but Paper Rex has plenty of experience to try and take them over the line.

Paper Rex is in Group A alongside EDward Gaming, Leviatán, and Team Liquid.

Check out the full list of pro player VALORANT crosshair codes here, which includes all players at VCT Champions 2022.