PANcada isn’t concerned about potential communications issues with Sentinels

Bryan “pANcada” Luna and Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi, two of the winners of 2022 VALORANT Champions under LOUD, officially joined Sentinels for VCT 2023 on Oct. 15, as first reported by Dot Esports.

Both of them have only played in Brazilian teams throughout their career, meaning they’ll have to communicate in English for the first time now that they’re a part of Sentinels. Sacy has already given interviews in English and shown a good grasp of the language, while pANcada’s English skills are still unknown.

Sacy and pANcada recently gave an interview to Sentinels’ content creator and former professional CS:GO player Tarik Celik, and the latter was asked whether he’ll have enough time to practice his English before VCT 2023 kicks off with the inaugural event in São Paulo, Brazil in February. Although pANcada is not worried about communication issues, he did answer tarik’s question in Portuguese.

“Yes, there will be enough time, we still have two months before January,” pANcada said. “I am already studying. I don’t think it will be that big of a deal. My English was not that bad, I just need some self-confidence and some speaking practice so I can speak better.”

Sacy and pANcada will play alongside former XSET player Zachary “zekken” Patrone and Tyson “TenZ” Ngo under Sentinels. The North American organization is yet to reveal the fifth player, but Dot Esports has reported that the former XSET in-game leader Rory “Dephh” Jackson is set to join Sentinels for VCT 2023.