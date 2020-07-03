ONSCREEN’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and keybinds

Learn from a seasoned FPS player.

Craig “ONSCREEN” Shannon is a streamer and a former professional CS:GO player from the U.K.

Though VALORANT’s launch was successful enough to draw the attention of all types of gamers, CS:GO players were especially interested in the game. Since VALORANT features similar mechanics to CS:GO with a couple of additions, veteran players like ONSCREEN have had no troubles transitioning their skills to VALORANT.

ONSCREEN has been exclusively streaming VALORANT since the start of its beta and the 32-year-old keeps dominating almost every match he joins. His viewership also increased drastically after switching to VALORANT. He used to average around 500 viewers while he was streaming CS:GO, but his average viewership on VALORANT is more than 16,000, according to Twitch statistics website TwitchTracker.

If you’re looking to learn from one of the most experienced first-person-shooter (FPS) players in VALORANT, copying his settings can be a great start. It could help you understand or analyze ONSCREEN’s gameplay better, too. Most experienced players also spend hours trying to make their settings as efficient as possible, which could save you the time you’d spend otherwise.

Here are ONSCREEN’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and keybinds.

ONSCREEN’s mouse settings

Though higher sensitivity settings can be preferable in games like Fortnite for building purposes, you’ll find that most veteran players prefer keeping their sensitivity at lower volumes. This allows them to be more precise with their aim. It gets harder to go off target, but you’ll also need to make up for your sensitivity loss with sharp and fast mouse movements.

Getting an XL mousepad and a tenkeyless keyboard (TKL) can also make your life easier while playing with lower sensitivities. A TKL keyboard will give you more desk space while an XL mousepad will increase your mouse’s range.

DPI400Sensitivity1.00
eDPI400Invert MouseOff
Polling Rate1000 HzScoped Sensitivity Multiplier1.00
[Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse]

ONSCREEN’s key bindings

WalkLeft ShiftEquip Primary Weapon1
Use/Equip Ability: 1CEquip Secondary Weapon2
Use/Equip Ability: 2QCrouchLeft Ctrl
Use/Equip Ability: 3EEquip Melee Weapon3
JumpMouse Wheel DownUse ObjectF
Equip Spike4Use/Equip Ability: UltimateV
Enemy Highlight ColorRedAim Down SightsCycle
Sniper Rifle AimCycle
[Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard]

ONSCREEN’s video settings

Despite having one of the most powerful PCs a gamer can have, ONSCREEN prefers keeping his graphical settings at their minimum values. This allows ONSCREEN to play with over 240 frames-per-second (FPS) consistently. Once this is combined with a high refresh rate monitor, the combo provides an unmatched competitive experience by delivering the latest visual changes in the game to your screen.

Display ModeFullscreenResolution 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)
Limit FPS AlwaysOffMaterial QualityLow
Texture QualityLowDetail QualityLow
UI QualityLowVignetteOff
V-SyncOffAnti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering2xImprove ClarityOff
BloomOffDistortionOff
First Person ShadowsOff
[NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI]

ONSCREEN’s crosshair settings

ONSCREEN prefers the cyan color for his crosshair. Bright colors make it easier to track your crosshair since it won’t blend in with the environment.

You can also experiment with colors like green and pink to test your preference. You’ll notice that most experienced players will have their Movement and Firing Error settings turned off. If you’re familiar with VALORANT’s basic gunplay mechanics, having them on will only introduce visual clutter. We recommend keeping them on, however, if you’re just getting started.

ColorCyanOutlinesOn
Outline Opacity1Outline Thickness1
Center DotOnCenter Dot Opacity1
Center Dot Thickness1Fade Crosshair With Firing ErrorOff
Show Spectated Player’s CrosshairOnInner Line Opacity1
Inner Line Length7Inner Line Thickness2
Inner Line Offset3Inner Lines Movement ErrorOff
Inner Lines Firing ErrorOffOuter Line Opacity0
Outer Line Length0Outer Line Thickness0
Outer Line Offset0Outer Lines Movent ErrorOff
Outer Line Firing ErrorOff

ONSCREEN’s minimap settings

RotateRotateFixed OrientationDisabled
Keep Player CenteredOffMinimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.733Minimap Vision ConesOn

ONSCREEN ‘s other general settings

Show Map Region NamesAlwaysShow CorpsesOn
Show BloodOnInstability IndicatorsOn
Show Bullet TracersOff