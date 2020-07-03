Craig “ONSCREEN” Shannon is a streamer and a former professional CS:GO player from the U.K.

Though VALORANT’s launch was successful enough to draw the attention of all types of gamers, CS:GO players were especially interested in the game. Since VALORANT features similar mechanics to CS:GO with a couple of additions, veteran players like ONSCREEN have had no troubles transitioning their skills to VALORANT.

ONSCREEN has been exclusively streaming VALORANT since the start of its beta and the 32-year-old keeps dominating almost every match he joins. His viewership also increased drastically after switching to VALORANT. He used to average around 500 viewers while he was streaming CS:GO, but his average viewership on VALORANT is more than 16,000, according to Twitch statistics website TwitchTracker.

If you’re looking to learn from one of the most experienced first-person-shooter (FPS) players in VALORANT, copying his settings can be a great start. It could help you understand or analyze ONSCREEN’s gameplay better, too. Most experienced players also spend hours trying to make their settings as efficient as possible, which could save you the time you’d spend otherwise.

Here are ONSCREEN’s VALORANT settings, crosshair, and keybinds.

ONSCREEN’s mouse settings

Though higher sensitivity settings can be preferable in games like Fortnite for building purposes, you’ll find that most veteran players prefer keeping their sensitivity at lower volumes. This allows them to be more precise with their aim. It gets harder to go off target, but you’ll also need to make up for your sensitivity loss with sharp and fast mouse movements.

Getting an XL mousepad and a tenkeyless keyboard (TKL) can also make your life easier while playing with lower sensitivities. A TKL keyboard will give you more desk space while an XL mousepad will increase your mouse’s range.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 400 Invert Mouse Off Polling Rate 1000 Hz Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier 1.00 [Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse]

ONSCREEN’s key bindings

Walk Left Shift Equip Primary Weapon 1 Use/Equip Ability: 1 C Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Use/Equip Ability: 2 Q Crouch Left Ctrl Use/Equip Ability: 3 E Equip Melee Weapon 3 Jump Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Spike 4 Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate V Enemy Highlight Color Red Aim Down Sights Cycle Sniper Rifle Aim Cycle [Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard]

ONSCREEN’s video settings

Despite having one of the most powerful PCs a gamer can have, ONSCREEN prefers keeping his graphical settings at their minimum values. This allows ONSCREEN to play with over 240 frames-per-second (FPS) consistently. Once this is combined with a high refresh rate monitor, the combo provides an unmatched competitive experience by delivering the latest visual changes in the game to your screen.

Display Mode Fullscreen Resolution 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) Limit FPS Always Off Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off V-Sync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 2x Improve Clarity Off Bloom Off Distortion Off First Person Shadows Off [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI]

ONSCREEN’s crosshair settings

ONSCREEN prefers the cyan color for his crosshair. Bright colors make it easier to track your crosshair since it won’t blend in with the environment.

You can also experiment with colors like green and pink to test your preference. You’ll notice that most experienced players will have their Movement and Firing Error settings turned off. If you’re familiar with VALORANT’s basic gunplay mechanics, having them on will only introduce visual clutter. We recommend keeping them on, however, if you’re just getting started.

Color Cyan Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Center Dot On Center Dot Opacity 1 Center Dot Thickness 1 Fade Crosshair With Firing Error Off Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair On Inner Line Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 7 Inner Line Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 3 Inner Lines Movement Error Off Inner Lines Firing Error Off Outer Line Opacity 0 Outer Line Length 0 Outer Line Thickness 0 Outer Line Offset 0 Outer Lines Movent Error Off Outer Line Firing Error Off

ONSCREEN’s minimap settings

Rotate Rotate Fixed Orientation Disabled Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.1 Minimap Zoom 0.733 Minimap Vision Cones On

ONSCREEN ‘s other general settings