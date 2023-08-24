One VALORANT team is dominating viewership numbers at VCT Champions

After an upsetting performance at Masters Tokyo back in June, LOUD is en route to making a formidable comeback at VALORANT Champions. Considering the soaring viewership their matchups have clocked in so far, it looks like fans are having a hearty time cheering for the Brazilian champs, too.

According to Esports Charts, the top five VCT Champions matchups with the highest peak viewers so far had LOUD in them, and it isn’t even surprising. LOUD’s upper bracket series against Paper Rex on Aug. 19 is probably the most fun I’ve had watching a VCT match in a long time. It’s rightfully at the top, boasting a peak of 857,941 viewers.

The opening playoff series featuring LOUD against Fnatic comes second in terms of peak viewership, clocking in at 842,815 viewers at its highest. The matchup offered plenty of exhilarating plays, enough to keep hundreds of thousands of VALORANT fans up despite differences in time zones.

LOUD VALORANT is dominating the VCT Champions 2023 viewership charts. Image via Esports Charts.

LOUD were back at it with their classic shutdowns, leaving Fnatic dumbfounded, and every bit of it reminded me of their dominant form during VALORANT Champions 2022.

LOUD facing EDward Gaming in the playoffs lower round was a close one too. Although the Chinese star team had managed to get the lead in the series, LOUD evened the score to 1-1 on the Split map. With only a decider map in between to determine both teams’ fates, the competition was expectedly fierce.

The Brazilians ended up winning the series, but had EDG’s KangKang not been over-aggressive in those final rounds, things could have been different. Nevertheless, the series was highly entertaining on both sides, which justifies its place in the third spot in terms of peak viewership. Their group-stage matchups against Natus Vincere and DRX claimed the fourth and the fifth spots respectively.

Regardless of the outcomes, LOUD has managed to garner massive attention this Champions season. It’s not just LOUD getting fans interested—these viewer numbers also reflect how incredibly entertaining these matchups have been.

With the much-anticipated high-stakes rematch between Fnatic and LOUD scheduled for Aug. 24, VCT Champions’ viewership charts will likely have to accommodate another record soon.

Related: VALORANT Champions 2023: Scores, schedule, and standings

About the author