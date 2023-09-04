One VALORANT team composition was used 20 times on this fan-favorite map at Champions 2023

For any players who are looking to elevate their performances in ranked play, pro VALORANT teams are great to help find new strategies that can help you win more games. At VCT Champions 2023, for example, pro teams frequented one specific team composition on a classic map that could help you find similar success.

Across the entire tournament, teams used the combination of Sova, Killjoy, Omen, Jett, and KAY/O on Ascent a whopping 20 times, making it the most popular team composition of the event, according to stats aggregate RIB.gg. The second most popular team composition could be found on Lotus, where teams played Raze, Killjoy, Viper, Omen, and Fade around 12 times.

Ascent has been considered to be one of the best maps in VALORANT, featuring minimal mechanical gimmicks outside of two doors and a glass panel that can be broken. It has a large middle area for long-ranged encounters, along with some straightforward passageways to each site. As one of the original maps of the game, players have had plenty of time to cultivate the perfect team comps.

These five agents are ideal picks on Ascent because of the individual strengths they possess, and how they link together. Sova, for example, has a plethora of Recon Bolt angles that can scout out sites with ease on attack, or help spot out possible pushes so that defenders can rotate a bit faster. He can flush out popular hiding spots and angles with Shock Darts, and his ultimate ability is a menace in post-plant situations.

Killjoy is one of the best sentinel agents in the game due to her ability to flex onto any composition. She can hold down a site on her own with her powerful set of traps and can take control of an entire area with her Lockdown ultimate. Omen is also a very strong controller whose smokes can help open up a site by blocking off sightlines as his team floods onto a site. There are also multiple surfaces where he can teleport to, and his blind can be devastating in Ascent’s multiple narrow corridors.

Before the nerfs, Jett was the classic duelist choice for Ascent—and for most maps—but now, any solo queue warriors can probably swap her out for Raze or Reyna. Lastly, KAY/O is a great choice since he can garner a ton of information with his ZERO/POINT knife, create some space with his FLASH/DRIVE, and stuff a choke point with his FRAG/MENT.

