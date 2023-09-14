One VALORANT agent trio still tops the competitive win rate leaderboard across almost every rank

Consistency is key to ranking up in the VALORANT competitive ecosystem, and three agents have proven to be consistent winners across a vast portion of the rank spectrum while doing so over multiple competitive acts. Without question, they are currently the winningest trio in competitive right now.

Sage, Phoenix, and Brimstone, according to Blitz.gg, all make up the top three in overall win rate across competitive play at almost every rank. With the exception of Immortal Two, which is led by Deadlock somehow, these three have the highest win rate in every rank between Gold One and Immortal Three, completely dominating all of Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Ascendant.

Because of the smaller sample size and the high skill level of Radiant, the bizarre mix of Gekko, Yoru, and Fade is currently leading the pack at VALORANT‘s highest competitive rank. And down below Gold, Reyna and Killjoy break into the top three standings, with Cypher sneaking in there with the second-highest pick rate in the lowest rank, Iron One.

Brimstone makes sense as a go-to winning agent; his smoke ability plus his Stim Beacon allow for lightning-fast executes on site, and both the Incendiary Molotov and Orbital Strikes are among the most useful tools for post-plants. Phoenix can zone off areas with Blaze, clear out hiding spots, and play quickly with flashes, and his ultimate effectively turns him into a Sova recon drone with a gun and abilities. Sage’s kit may be basic but it’s still reliable for support players.

What’s most impressive about these three agents is how much they’ve won across multiple acts, too. You can scroll through ranked data from Episodes Six and Seven and you will consistently see Brimstone, Sage, and Phoenix among the top agents in win rate. So if you’re queueing up for a ranked game and need to fill as either a duelist, sentinel, or controller, why not take a proven winner?

