One simple Chamber mistake sparks heated philosophical debate between VALORANT fans

A single Chamber refusing to complete a simple task has the VALORANT community discussing the best game philosophy to take into their competitive matches. To play a competitive title like VALORANT, a player needs the drive to win their matches, according to the community. And the only way to do this is to play to win.

This one particular agent caused quite the hubbub in the community when they asked why they needed to place a Chamber trap, since “they keep breaking it” anyway, and gamers came in scores to slam this outlook.

VALORANT’s competitive gamers congregated in an April 19 Reddit post to explore why Chamber’s mentality wasn’t welcome in a game like VALORANT, and other FPS titles were even caught in the crossfire.

Following the Chamber’s logic, it’d be fair to argue a Sage shouldn’t resurrect a teammate if they’re just going to die anyway.

Players in the April 20 thread immediately blamed Call of Duty in particular for this controversial game philosophy. These titles seem to promote the K/D ratio mentality, they said, and now it’s inundating their VALORANT matchmaking games.

There’s a core issue with VALORANT players’ perspectives regarding utility, and it follows this ideology. Countless members of the community said they failed to comprehend how useful a single piece of utility can be without getting that all-important kill. “Information” plays are sometimes equally as valuable, they added.

There’s a clear divide between players who believe round wins are more valuable and gamers who only focus on who’s at the top of the leaderboard. In most’s eyes, VALORANT is more than being the “top frag” and the community’s sick of being told otherwise.

With the introduction of VALORANT Premier, this mentality might eventually become a thing of the past though. The new team-creating environment might be the best way to get away from players who aren’t like-minded individuals.

This seems to be the struggle for solo queue gamers particularly. Getting a team to play together could be the final step in clearing these issues from games.