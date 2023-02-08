One of the best VALORANT players in the world can’t carry trolls in ranked—so why would you?

Cloud9’s yay couldn’t prevent his team from getting stomped in a ranked match in Brazil thanks to two AFK players on his team, a problem many casual players have experienced while playing VALORANT.

‘El Diablo’ was spotted losing by 0-12 on Brazil’s ranked server earlier this month and by the way he reacted, we can assume yay’s team didn’t come back in the second half. “Brazilian ranked does not forgive,” the user that spotted yay said on Twitter, hinting that even pros have a hard time playing ranked in Brazil. “[I had] two AFK players,” yay said, finishing his tweet with a crying emoji.

2 afk players 😭 — yay (@yay) February 7, 2023

Playing with one of the best VALORANT players in the world clearly wasn’t enough to stop yay’s teammates from going AFK. This loss shows that even the most skilled pros can’t make a difference if they’re playing a three-vs-five.

Yay and other professional players from all over the world have traveled to Brazil to play at VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo. This $500,000 VALORANT tournament is the inaugural competition for all 30 partnered teams and will also feature two Chinese squads.

After such a terrible start on Brazil’s ranked server, yay should probably stick to scrimming and playing deathmatch while he waits for VCT LOCK//IN to begin. The tournament will be played from Feb. 13 to March 4 and all 32 teams have been placed in a single-elimination bracket that was made to prioritize matches featuring two different regions.