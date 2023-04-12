A new VALORANT player recently outsmarted their opponents using Omen’s teleport ability, allowing them to reposition multiple times to win a one-vs-four situation.

Omen is a powerful controller that blinds enemies, uses smoke to cover his team, and can teleport to new positions to safely reach new areas or to surprise enemies. Omen’s teleport ability can even help new players in a pinch if they use it at the right time.

Related: Watch the zero-kill miracle defuse that still wasn’t enough for KRÜ to get their first VCT win of the year

For example, a VALORANT player with only three weeks of experience, according to a recent Reddit post, used Omen’s ability to win a one-vs-four situation, saving the round for their team in an impressive fashion.

The player was the last defender alive on B site on Icebox and was heavily outnumbered, but Omen’s abilities helped even the odds. After eliminating an enemy, the player used Omen’s teleport to move above the bomb, catching another enemy off guard.

The player then used Omen’s teleport a second time to get a better angle on an enemy with an Operator, which also provided the perfect position to take out the final enemy.

Related: Here are the VALORANT Patch 6.07 notes

Omen’s teleport can be a game-changer under the right circumstances, but it is also tough to master. Don’t be afraid to use it to outsmart enemies, but also make sure the new position is safe and not exposed to enemies.

New players at lower ranks should experiment with the ability to easily take advantage of opponents who aren’t expecting them in a new position. Combining the teleport ability with some of Omen’s other abilities can make it even more deadly.