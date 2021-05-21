OG parts ways with elllement, OnyBy, aKm

OG has released Dragan “elllement” Milanović, Théo “OnyBy” Tarlier, and Dylan “aKm” Bignet from its VALORANT team, the organization announced today.

These players had been a part of OG's VALORANT roster since the organization entered Riot Games' FPS in February. AKm had been inactive since March, but the other two were an integral part of the squad. The three players attended two events for OG, the VCT Europe Stage One Challengers Two and the VCT Europe Stage One Challengers Three, in February and March, respectively, and the team earned a top-six placing at both.

🌻 Update:



As the final segment of the season is upon us, we have decided to reshape our roster in order to take it to the next level.



Unfortunately changes mean departures.



Today we say goodbye to @Onibyyy, @DF_aKm & @elllement.



Read more: https://t.co/Gsf3MFmpxk#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/mTh8ludsQ1 — OG Valorant (@OGvalorant) May 21, 2021

"Entering the VALORANT scene three months ago with the Monkey Business team, we had very high expectations after witnessing the initial results," OG said. "Unfortunately we were unable to keep the performance level to our standards from the first weeks’ success, despite the hard work from the team. As the last segment of the season is upon us, we have decided to reshape our VALORANT roster, with the same initial goal in mind: reaching and maintaining excellence."

With these changes, OG only has two contracted players at the moment: Kevin "TviQ" Lindström and Benjamin "uNKOE" Chevasson. The third player is the stand-in Harry "DPS" MacGill but it's unknown if the Danish organization will keep him.

OG fans can expect an announcement soon, though. The organization is finalizing its roster for the upcoming segments of competitive VALORANT.

