OG London United picks up a win against G2 Esports in first match of LCQ EMEA

OG London United crushed G2 Esports in an almost one-sided match and moved to the upper bracket of the European Last Chance Qualifier of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022. G2 Esports dropped to the lower bracket waiting for their opponent to be chosen between the four teams who will play tomorrow on the second day of the competition.

OG looked very convincing throughout both maps, with great decision-making and clear strategies. As the opening map for the first best-of-three series of the tournament, G2 chose Haven, a map on which they looked strong coming into the European LCQ. But OG controlled every aspect of the game and demonstrated discipline in their strategies. Even if G2 conquered the very first round, OG quickly surpassed them and widened the gap between them and their opponents before the first half of the game was reached.

VALORANT fans hoped for a G2 comeback in the second half, but the team seemed disjointed as they tried to read their opponents and looked for an opportunity to come out on top. However, OG showcased their prowess and individual talent with decisive attacks and simple but effective tactics, closing the first game at 13 to 5.

The series moved to OG’s map pick: Ascent, where both teams were expected to perform as is their most played map during this year’s VCT. Once again, it was G2 who won the first pistol round of the game, but the team soon got crushed by OG feqew’s ace that took his opponents by surprise.

This game felt closer than the precedent as both teams kept on trading rounds by playing aggressively. However, G2 struggled to commit to a clear strategy during the game, giving a lot of time and space on the map to OG, who quickly figured their opponents’ tactics out. Even the change of sides didn’t help. OG played an aggressive yet precise strategy when on the attackers’ side, relying on the fundamentals of the game and their perfectly-timed usage of their best abilities’ combo.

This match showed that OG is ready to grab the bulls by the horns and face anyone who dares stand in the way of the last spot for VCT Champions. Meanwhile, G2 will have to enact a miracle run in the lower bracket for a chance to win the coveted last ticket to Instanbul’s VCT Champions.