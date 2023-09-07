No more room: Competitive VALORANT player makes his gamertag a sentence

From references to other games or popular media, there are plenty of unique names in esports, and VALORANT is no different. One aspiring Chinese pro took that idea and ran with it, making what might be the longest name in esports history.

This week, one lower-tier Chinese VALORANT player decided to be known online as “Taoist daily recitation of homework scriptures in the morning and evening.”

Without any exaggeration, this player made their name a sentence long, leaving many competitive VALORANT fans both curious and worried about what would happen if they got to the same heights of popularity as TenZ or Demon1.

Now, looking at other players on this Chinese team, you can see how long his title is by comparison. Other players like IGTHESHY or A Jie seem pretty easy to match when making a Riot account. As for Taoist daily recitation of homework scriptures in the morning and evening, how would you even make that work?

The limit for characters for a Riot account is 16, and even if you were to remove the spaces from Taoist’s lengthy name, it would still be 63 characters long.

It even shows in the screenshot from the tweet that the name does not fit in the box that the website has for player names.

Shortening it could be a possibility, limiting it to a long acronym. Tdrohsitmae is pronounceable, and something that casters could manage. In comparison to another Chinese player that made a meme name to bother casters, Zhang “hfmi0dzjc9z7” Juncheng, this one can actually be said easily from start to finish, even if the length of the name is the joke aspect of it instead of the difficulty that hfmi provides.

Related: Attacking Soul Esports player with meme name bound to cause confusion at Masters Tokyo

Now, hfmi actually qualified for Masters Tokyo earlier in 2023 with Attacking Soul Esports, where Tdrohsitmae is competing somewhere in the growing lower tiers of Chinese competitive VALORANT. I wonder if even they know that they’ve been noticed and appreciated by players across the world, via Twitter or Reddit.

Some of the best responses when this was brought to light are from both social media platforms, like a Reddit comment saying “Every caster is praying to god that he just goes by taoist.” Another hopes and prays that this group of players gets picked up by a franchised Chinese team, just to see what happens to Taoist’s player name.

Others suggested Chinese VALORANT players are still in their early Steam or console naming days, where people loved to troll others and cared much less about the future.

theyre in their first Steam/Playstation names era still — kojigetsu レナード (@kojigetsu) September 6, 2023

No matter what happens next, whether Taoist daily recitation of homework scriptures in the morning and evening becomes one of the best VALORANT players ever or they fade into obscurity, they were noticed thanks to one of the longest possible names for an esport.

About the author