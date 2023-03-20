No chance: Cypher owns VALORANT’s Haven with this flawless C site setup

Cypher mains across the globe now have the best C-site setup for Haven, and sorry VALORANT gamers, there’s almost no way around it.

All of his utility is precisely placed, ready for any attack coming his way. His camera is set up so he can almost see all of the C-site, his cages create one ways, and his tripwires will catch any player trying to enter the site.

This strategy came from one place—a crafty VALORANT master shared their “C bomb Cypher setup” in a March 19 Reddit post, and it’s time we took some notes.

Firstly, the Cypher sets up his camera towards the C-link corner so it has a full view of C-long and the garage entrance. This requires jumping on the box in the middle of the site to get the right angle to place your camera.

Secondly, the Cypher creates the tripwire setup to end all rushes. They place one on the garage side of the C-long entrance to the C site, and it stretches from the wall to the bomb site. Cypher places one more tripwire which covers the left-hand side of C-long. The tripwire reaches up to the top skirting of the C-long entrance, making any push a nightmare.

Lastly, they place their Cypher cages at C-long. These cages create sneaky one-way smokes that’ll expose the legs of opponents as they try to make their way up the choke point. Cypher throws one onto the window around the corner from the entrance at C-long, and the other in the third horn away from the bomb site, above the entrance.

Prepare to see this setup in all your VALORANT matches on Haven.