New VALORANT skin bundle Oni 2.0 divides player opinions despite unique Katana

The upcoming Oni 2.0 skin collection has already divided the VALORANT player base right down the middle, with many FPS gamers claiming Riot made the wrong choices in picking the bundle’s guns.

Players flocked to Reddit to share their disappointment on Feb. 27 alongside a large portion of excited future Katana-wielding gamers.

The back-and-forth discussions were sparked after Riot Games dropped the “Mischief and Corruption” trailer for the upcoming bundle, which showcased all the weapons the next Oni collection release would bedazzle. Riot confirmed the Ares, Vandal, Bulldog, and Frenzy were to be the chosen guns and will be paired with a new Katana.

A host of VALORANT gamers declared they were underwhelmed by the lack of skins for their favorite guns. The Marshal, Sheriff, and Ghost were all missing from the collection, and that seemed to disappoint a few players.

One VALORANT player bluntly said: “The katana is decent but holy shit the rest of the bundle is mid-AF.” Other players pointed out the lack of “high tier” Marshall skins, in this bundle and others.

Another gamer added, “I’m really hoping the community reaction to this being a mid-release will stop them from just pushing out 2.0 lines as much.”

The VALORANT devs seem to be churning out second batches of beloved skin bundles to cover each and every weapon at the moment. The Ion 2.0 bundle was released in Oct. 2022 and turned a few heads, but if the strategy isn’t working anymore—a reaction no one will be able to gauge until the Riot developers have their hands on the sales numbers post-event—the creative team may need to think of something new.

Hopefully either way we keep getting more VALORANT skins for our collections. This writer is waiting for the Oni Marshal, Sheriff, Ghost, and Operator in the meantime.