New VALORANT Oni skins: Oni katana, bundle price, release date, and more

VALORANT fans have to wait no longer since they can finally get their hands on an Oni Vandal, a sick new Katana skin, and the entire second Oni bundle. Riot announced the new bundle just prior to the start of the VCT LOCK//IN broadcast on Feb. 27.

Oni now joins the ranks of skin lines that have received two separate bundle releases such as Ion, Glitchpop, and Reaver. The developers at Riot Games have said that they’ve actually been working on the second Oni bundle for close to two years, as fans have been asking for an Oni Vandal for roughly as long.

Carve a path of chaos and corruption with the return of Oni – LOCK//IN with Oni starting in EP_06 // ACTII. pic.twitter.com/8AApEhb6kX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 27, 2023

Here’s all the information you need about the second Oni bundle, including details on the new melee skin, the price, and its release date.

Second Oni bundle price and content

The second Oni bundle will cost 7,100 VALORANT Points (VP) in its entirety, but players can also purchase individual items. Players should only be able to get the player card, spray, and gun buddy by buying the full bundle.

The second Oni bundle includes:

Onimaru Kunitsuna (Oni Katana melee)

Oni Vandal

Oni Bulldog

Oni Ares

Oni Frenzy

Oni Card

Oni Spray

Oni Gun Buddy

The non-melee weapons can be upgraded with custom firing audio and muzzle flash at level two, custom VFX and audio effects at level three, and a finisher and kill banner at level four.

All weapon skins will have three additional different color variants as well: gold/black, pink/mint, and blue/white.

Second Oni bundle release date

The second Oni bundle will officially launch at the start of Episode Six, Act Three on March 7.

What is the Oni katana?

The melee skin included in the second Oni bundle is a special katana skin known as the Onimaru Kunitsuna. Players who acquire the katana can upgrade the weapon to level two using radianite, which unlocks custom animation, VFX, and audio effects. The developers noted that the katana uses “brand new elements” not copied from the RGX katana.