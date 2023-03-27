New VALORANT Altitude skins: Melee skin, bundle price, release date, and more

It’s unlikely you’ll end up on the Cloud9 VALORANT roster one day, but you can still soar amongst the clouds with the next VALORANT skin bundle: the Altitude collection. Just ahead of the next major patch, Riot Games officially announced the latest bundle less than a couple of hours before the start of the 2023 VCT EMEA split.

Unlike the latest bundle release, the second Oni bundle, Altitude is a new collection featuring four gun skins and a unique new melee skin. The Altitude skins are inspired by planes, with the gun skins sporting designs that feature agents like Sova, Viper, and Phoenix sitting in cockpits. A few of the gun skins even feature propellers on their designs.

Here’s all the information you need about taking flight with the Altitude bundle, including details on the new melee skin, the price, and its VALORANT release date.

Altitude bundle price and content

The Altitude bundle does not have an official price listed yet, but based on previous bundles, we can estimate that the bundle will cost 5,100 VALORANT Points (VP) in its entirety, given that it features four gun skins that don’t appear to have any upgrades and a melee skin. Players will likely be able to purchase individual items from the bundle.

The Altitude bundle includes:

Altitude knife (melee)

Altitude Vandal

Altitude Odin

Altitude Bucky

Altitude Sheriff

Altitude bundle release date

The Altitude bundle will officially become available in the VALORANT shop on March 29.

What is the Altitude melee skin?

The Altitude melee skin is known as a knuckle knife, combining a set of brass knuckles and a knife into one item. The knuckle knife was used prominently in trench combat during World War I. Like the rest of the bundle, it does not appear that the knuckle knife has any upgrade options.