New Reyna bug can stick two players together during her E ability in VALORANT

Reyna might be the newest agent to join the ranks in VALORANT, but she also has a bug that could get really annoying to deal with if it becomes a lot more reproducible as players continue to use her.

One Reyna player discovered that if you use her Dismiss ability and walk into a teammate, you can actually get stuck on one another if you remain too close when she returns to her tangible form.

In the clip, Reyna grabbed two quick kills near the A site on the map Bind. As the player got the second kill on Breach, however, she got flashed—at the same time, she activated Dismiss, which made her character model intangible for a few seconds.

When Reyna’s character model returned to normal form, she and her teammate realized that they were now fused together and could not move. They were both killed by the enemy Sova, who got a collateral for his efforts.

This bug could become pretty problematic if a team is rushing a site, since every player would be running forward in close proximity to each other. If Reyna accidentally runs into a teammate while using her Dismiss ability, it could freeze both her and an unfortunate teammate.

This is, however, a good reason why Riot didn’t enable ranked play for the first few patches of the game. With a new map, a new agent, and a new game mode, there are bound to be many bugs that will need to be fixed before any competitive play can begin.