New Omen ultimate change gifts indirect buffs to another VALORANT agent

VALORANT Patch 8.07 just recently added a new feature to Omen’s ultimate ability which could also help out teammates who love the Operator.

As part of the VALORANT Patch 8.07 update, Omen’s From the Shadows ultimate was buffed so he can now interact with objects like the spike or door levers while in his Shade form. This could be a cheeky way to safely close doors to help your team enter site on a map like Ascent. However, eagle-eyed VALORANT players have pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) another cool tech to try with the new ult buffs: Quickly swapping weapons with teammates and instantly moving the Operator from one site to the other.

Get that op in the right hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before the buffs, Omen already had the ability to automatically pick up the spike or weapons, but only if his ultimate landed directly on the object or he had an empty slot. Now, he can also choose to pick up a weapon in exchange for the one already has on hand, meaning he can efficiently trade guns with teammates across the map. One great way to utilize this feature is by coordinating with a certain popular agent who loves to op—Jett.

As mentioned by players, Jett can use the op on defense to get the first pick, then fall back to safety. From the other site, Omen can use his ultimate to pick up the op and give Jett his rifle. This gives Jett a little more flexibility if the enemy continues to push onto the site, while also giving Omen an Operator in case the enemy rotates to the other site.

If this had been attempted before the latest patch, Jett would’ve been stuck using a sidearm after giving up her op since Omen previously had no way to drop his weapon to her in his ult. Now the tech is far more viable, and perhaps players will find other scenarios where this quick weapon exchange could come in handy. “Overall a W QoL buff,” Flexinja commented. “Pretty decent niche change that could swing some rounds for sure.”

This may seem like a small change, but VALORANT players have been waiting a long time for Omen’s ultimate to be buffed, especially considering how lackluster From the Shadows is compared to other ultimates in the tactical shooter. The buff comes at a great time now that Omen has to compete with the newest Controller agent, Clove. While many players are having a blast trying out Clove as a more aggressive smoker, it’s nice to see one of the older smokers getting some love from the devs too.

