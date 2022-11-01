A new FaZe Clan VCT OFF//SEASON event features VALORANT all-stars Shanks, tarik, yay, and more

FaZe Clan is hosting a new VCT OFF//SEASON event called FaZe Smeag’s All Star Weekend, hosted by Andrej “babybay” Francisty and featuring VALORANT stars. The tournament will bring VALORANT personalities together to compete for a $50,000 grand prize.

The All Star Weekend begins on Nov. 5 at 5pm CT with a draft of teams, and the games will begin immediately after. Stars such as Trent Cairns, Derrek Ha, Ryan “Shanks” Ngo, Jonas “AverageJonas” Navarsete, Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic, Tarık Çelik, and Jaccob “yay” Whitaker will participate in a snake draft in an effort to win the grand prize.

The tournament will start with captains making their team choices on Nov. 5. Then, the chosen teams will compete in a double-elimination best-of-one bracket until there are two teams left. The two remaining teams will then battle it out for the grand prize and the chance to add five PCs to their prize pool to give away to their communities in a best-of-three grand final. Players will compete until a winner is crowned on Nov. 6.

The event is set to be hosted by babybay and Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcantz. Fans can watch the draft and games on babybay’s Twitch channel, and the games can be watched on FaZe Clan’s Twitch channel.

This is the first time in a while that fans will be able to see some of these players compete since Champions ended earlier in the year. VALORANT has planned a few OFF//SEASON events, including BoomTV VALORANT Select, which begins Nov. 8, and the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, which takes place on Jan. 14, 2023.