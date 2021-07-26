NA VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2: Scores, schedule, bracket

The scorching hot North American VALORANT scene is building toward a climactic finish now that the open qualifiers are all wrapped up heading into the final Challengers event. After the final open qualifier matches concluded on Sunday, July 26, the eight-team field for Stage Three Challengers Two was officially set in stone, as well as the first round matchups.

The eight competing teams are duking it out for four spots in the NA Challengers Playoffs in August. An impressive group of teams awaits them there in Sentinels, XSET, 100 Thieves, and Team Envy. To reach that Playoffs bracket, the teams at Challengers Two must survive their own double-elimination bracket but only need to reach the top four to move on.

There are more than just three spots at Masters Three Berlin on the line here. The remaining teams are looking to secure those all-important VCT circuit points needed to qualify for Champions or its Last Chance Qualifier at the end of the year. Half of the teams competing in Challengers Two have yet to earn any VCT points all year and the minimum 40 they could earn by reaching Challengers Playoffs could be the difference between a Last Chance Qualifier run and sitting at home.

With some exciting NA VALORANT to look forward to, here’s all the information you’ll need heading into NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Two, including the participating teams, bracket, and schedule.

Participating teams

The eight competing teams consist of the bottom four from Challengers One, as well as the four teams that qualified via the Challengers Two open qualifier. The open qualifier teams will be matched up against the teams from Challengers One in the first round.

Challengers One teams

Gen.G Esports

Version1

Rise

Kansas City Pioneers

Open qualifier teams

FaZe Clan

TSM

T1

Luminosity

Bracket

NA Stage Three Challengers Two will use a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-three series except for the grand finals, which will be best-of-five. The top four teams will advance to the NA Challengers Playoffs. Teams will need to reach either the upper bracket final or the third round of the lower bracket to qualify.

All eight teams are also competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $20,000 going to the first-place finisher. There are no VCT points on the line during Challengers Two.

Schedule

All times are in CT and subject to change or delays.

July 29

Upper bracket round one 2pm CT: Gen.G vs. TSM 2pm CT: Version vs. T1 4:30pm CT: Pioneers vs. Luminosity 4:30pm CT: Rise vs. FaZe Clan

7pm CT: Lower bracket round one

July 30

2pm CT: Upper bracket round two (NA Challengers Playoffs qualifying round)

4:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two (NA Challengers Playoffs qualifying round)

July 31

2pm CT: Upper bracket final

4:30pm CT: Lower bracket round three

7pm CT: Lower bracket final

Aug. 1

2pm CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)

