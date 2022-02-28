Misfits enters VALORANT by signing 24Haven roster ahead of NA Game Changers 2022

Misfits Gaming took its first step into competitive VALORANT today by signing the 24Haven women’s roster under the name “Misfits Black.”

The roster consists of Presley “Slandy” Anderson, Chloe Wang, Luna “LunaFox” Ryan, Vernina “Verninaa” Gozum, and Mady. Under the 24Haven banner, they competed in the open qualifiers for both the 2021 VCT Game Changers Series and 2022 VCT NA Challengers. Most recently, they finished fourth in the Pittsburgh Knights Sakura Cup No. 5.

The women’s VALORANT scene is now stacked with rosters represented by premier esports organizations, particularly in North America via groups such as Cloud9, TSM, XSET, Version1, CLG, Shopify, and more. Organizations like G2, MIBR, and Guild have also signed women’s teams competing in other regions.

Misfits Black is likely looking ahead to the start of the 2022 VCT Game Changers Series. Open qualifiers for the first series begin on March 31, with the main event starting on April 7. Misfits Black, along with the rest of the field, will look to knock the reigning three-time NA Game Changers champions Cloud9 White off of their throne.

The Misfits group, based out of Florida, owns franchise slots in the LEC, the Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers), and the Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem).

Other organizations looking to get involved in the steadily rising women’s VALORANT scene should turn their attention toward teams that competed in Sakura Cups and Game Changers Academy events, like the still unsigned Polaris and Man I Love Fwogs rosters.