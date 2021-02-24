Luminosity officially signs YaBoiDre and moose to VALORANT roster

Following an extensive stand-in period for both players, Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond and Kaleb “moose” Jayne have officially joined Luminosity Gaming’s VALORANT roster, the organization announced today.

Both YaBoiDre and moose stood in for LG starting in January at the NSG x Complexity Invitational and the NSG Winter Championship. After a third-place finish at the Complexity event, they defeated Sentinels in a grueling five-map grand final to win the Winter Championship.

Following their early success, Luminosity and their stand-ins carried their momentum into the open qualifier for the VCT NA Challengers One event. After qualifying for Challengers One, they defeated Sentinels again then Team Envy to ensure a top-four finish and a guaranteed spot at Challengers Two.

Prior to standing in for Luminosity, YaBoiDre was a part of the first version of the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster. That roster was scrapped by 100T in August, and in October, he joined beastcoast. Since they're not fielding a full roster, he was available to stand-in for LG. Moose is an NA CS:GO veteran who's played for eUnited, Envy, and Triumph.

While making YaBoiDre and moose official is hardly a surprise to the competitive VALORANT community, it's still well deserved. Both players have been huge contributors to Luminosity and the whole team has been playing better since they joined.

Luminosity will compete in the main event of NA Challengers Three at the beginning of March with the final four spots at Masters on the line.