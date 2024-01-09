Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2 to give first look at new VALORANT rosters

Streamers Ludwig and Tarik are teaming up once again for another big VALORANT event, the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2, featuring four teams including the newly announced 100 Thieves roster.

On Jan. 8, Ludwig announced the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2 on Twitter to showcase Moist x Shopify Rebellion, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and Oxygen Esports with a cool $50,000 USD prize pool. The VALORANT tournament will take place this weekend, Jan. 13 to 14, and will be streamed on YouTube via Ludwig’s channel and Twitch via Tarik’s channel. Alongside the two content creators, Sean Gares, Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, and Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz lead a star-studded talent cast.

They’re running it back. Image via Ludwig

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated part of the event is Kelden “Boostio” Pupello’s debut as 100 Thieves’ new IGL. Boostio was previously stuck in “contract jail” with Evil Geniuses, with whom he won VALORANT Champions 2023 last season.

But earlier today, 100T finally announced the world champ would be joining their roster alongside Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, Sean “bang” Bezerra, Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, and recent addition from M80 Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic. All eyes will surely be on Boostio to see what 100T’s new IGL can cook up in his first appearance after leaving EG.

Outside of 100T, we’ll get another look at C9’s updated roster with their new duelist Francis “OXY” Hoang. OXY made his C9 debut back in October, helping his team take first place in the TEN VALORANT Global Invitational.

There will also be a special show match between Team Ludwig and Team Tarik, though those lineups have yet to be announced. The show match from last year’s invitational included the likes of QuarterJade, Masayoshi, and Shroud, and it somehow ended with Ludwig wearing a hot dog costume. We can expect more silly shenanigans and another fun crew to run it back for the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2.