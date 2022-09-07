LOUD are ready to face anyone at VALORANT Champions—as long as they’re not named OpTic

LOUD are prepared to take on anyone at VALORANT Champions—except one team.

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro said LOUD are willing to face anyone moving forward in the tournament, except for OpTic Gaming. The North American side handed LOUD their only defeat at VALORANT Champions, which threw the South American team into a decider match.

“We don’t have any team we want to play against. We just don’t want to play OpTic anymore, please,” Saadhak said in an interview with Sportskeeda Esports. “Other than that, every team we face is new for us, and we are excited to play against them. Hence, we don’t have a preference.”

Saadhak shared some details about his team’s preparations for OpTic, revealing that the team didn’t really surprise them during the series. “We were not surprised by them at all, maybe a bit on Pearl. We basically know how they play. They are a really aggressive team,” he said. “They are also a team that tries to do something different every round. We knew that, but it’s kind of hard to play against that.”

During the series between LOUD and OpTic, the South American side took the lead after winning 13-7 on Breeze. They then lost a close game on Fracture and were dominated on Pearl, however.

While OpTic secured themselves a spot in the playoffs with that victory, LOUD will have to play a rematch with ZETA DIVISION in Group B’s decider match. In their opening game, LOUD walked away with a 2-0 victory.

LOUD’s will face off against ZETA DIVISION today at 12pm CT.