LG and Tempo Storm to host VALORANT tournament on Oct. 3

The LG UltraGear Face Off will bring major streamers together to compete for $10,000.

Home electronics company LG and esports organization Tempo Storm are partnering up to organize an online VALORANT tournament this Saturday, Oct. 3, called the LG UltraGear Face Off.

The tournament will feature streamers from games other than VALORANT, however. Twenty streamers from Call of Duty, Overwatch, Fortnite, CS:GO, and other games will be split into four teams and compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

The event will highlight LG’s new monitor, which features the $799.99 4K UHD 27-inch screen. “After over six years of broadcasting and live streaming experience, the Tempo team is excited to debut our new virtual stage with LG UltraGear,” said Ryan Turner, senior partnerships and marketing manager of Tempo Storm.

The winner will also receive the title of “Game Changer.” Here’s the list of all the participants:

xQc

m0xyy

LuvStruck

daltoosh

draynilla

ChicaLive

EmadGG

sinatraa

Morgausse

co1azo

huskerrs

Greekgodx

Shahzam

ploo

jakenbake

WARDELL

fl0m

TimTheTatman

Autumn

m0E_tv

The LG UltraGear Face Off will also debut Tempo’s new virtual stage. Fans can watch the event go live this Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3pm CT on the Ultra Gear Gaming Twitch channel.