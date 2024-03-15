Less’ VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Felipe “Less” Basso is a player who quickly rose to stardom in VALORANT’s competitive scene. The Brazilian prodigy won VALORANT Champions at age 17, which transitioned him from prodigy to legend status. Though individual talent matters a lot, Less seems to have mastered his VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair.

Less’ exceptional skills and strategic gameplay turned him into a role model for aspiring VALORANT players, but imitating his success can be more difficult than one could imagine. Still, applying the settings and configurations that fuel his impressive performance might be a decent starting point as you climb up the ranks in VALORANT.

Less’ crosshair settings in VALORANT

Settings that enable Less at the highest stage of VALORANT competition. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Less’ crosshair settings in VALORANT allow him to keep track of his aim even through the most colorful animations.

Settings Value Crosshair Code 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Color Black Crosshair Color 000000 Outlines Off Center Dot Off Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity One Inner Line Length Four Inner Line Thickness Two Inner Line Offset Zero Movement Error Off Firing Error Off Show Outer Lines Off Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Less’ mouse settings in VALORANT

Mouse settings tend to be highly subjective, but Less’ configurations in VALORANT look to be a decent combination of speed and accuracy.

Settings Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.32 Scoped Sensitivity One ADS Sensitivity N/A eDPI 256 Polling Rate 1,000 Hz Windows Sensitivity Six Raw Input Buffer Off Less’ mouse: Vaxee XE Wireless White

Less’ video settings in VALORANT

Despite playing with a top-of-the-line PC, Less still uses Low video settings to average the highest number of frames possible.

Settings Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method Letterbox Display Mode Fullscreen Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off Enemy Highlight Color Deuteranopia, Yellow

Less’ keybinds in VALORANT

Settings Value Walk Left Shift Crouch Left Crouch Jump Space Bar and Mouse Wheel Up Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon One Equip Secondary Weapon Two Equip Melee Weapon Three Equip Spike Four Use/Equip Ability: 1 Q Use/Equip Ability: 2 Mouse button four Use/Equip Ability: 3 E Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate T Less’ keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Less’ map settings in VALORANT

Settings Value Rotate Rotate Fixed Orientation Always the Same Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.2 Minimap Zoom One Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

