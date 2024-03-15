Category:
Valorant

Less’ VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Do more instead of less.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 09:15 pm
Felipe "Less" Basso holding the VALORANT Champions 2022 trophy.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Felipe “Less” Basso is a player who quickly rose to stardom in VALORANT’s competitive scene. The Brazilian prodigy won VALORANT Champions at age 17, which transitioned him from prodigy to legend status. Though individual talent matters a lot, Less seems to have mastered his VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair.

Recommended Videos

Less’ exceptional skills and strategic gameplay turned him into a role model for aspiring VALORANT players, but imitating his success can be more difficult than one could imagine. Still, applying the settings and configurations that fuel his impressive performance might be a decent starting point as you climb up the ranks in VALORANT.

Less’ crosshair settings in VALORANT

VALORANT player Less getting interviewed at VCT NA.
Settings that enable Less at the highest stage of VALORANT competition. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Less’ crosshair settings in VALORANT allow him to keep track of his aim even through the most colorful animations.

SettingsValue
Crosshair Code0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
ColorBlack
Crosshair Color000000
OutlinesOff
Center DotOff
Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Line OpacityOne
Inner Line LengthFour
Inner Line ThicknessTwo
Inner Line OffsetZero
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff
Show Outer LinesOff
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Less’ mouse settings in VALORANT

Mouse settings tend to be highly subjective, but Less’ configurations in VALORANT look to be a decent combination of speed and accuracy.

SettingsValue
DPI800
Sensitivity0.32
Scoped SensitivityOne
ADS SensitivityN/A
eDPI256
Polling Rate1,000 Hz
Windows SensitivitySix
Raw Input BufferOff
Less’ mouse: Vaxee XE Wireless White

Less’ video settings in VALORANT

Despite playing with a top-of-the-line PC, Less still uses Low video settings to average the highest number of frames possible.

SettingsValue
Resolution1920×1080
Aspect Ratio16:9
Aspect Ratio MethodLetterbox
Display ModeFullscreen
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Material QualityLow
Texture QualityLow
Detail QualityLow
UI QualityLow
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingNone
Anisotropic Filtering1x
Improve ClarityOff
Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOff
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
Enemy Highlight ColorDeuteranopia, Yellow

Less’ keybinds in VALORANT

SettingsValue
WalkLeft Shift
CrouchLeft Crouch
JumpSpace Bar and Mouse Wheel Up
Use ObjectF
Equip Primary WeaponOne
Equip Secondary WeaponTwo
Equip Melee WeaponThree
Equip SpikeFour
Use/Equip Ability: 1Q
Use/Equip Ability: 2Mouse button four
Use/Equip Ability: 3E
Use/Equip Ability: UltimateT
Less’ keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

Less’ map settings in VALORANT

SettingsValue
RotateRotate
Fixed OrientationAlways the Same
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap ZoomOne
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article This weird Cypher Neural Theft bug may lose you a crucial VALORANT round
Cypher aiming an Operator at an enemy in VALORANT's Icebox.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
This weird Cypher Neural Theft bug may lose you a crucial VALORANT round
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Scripted? VCT Americas 2024 Stage One to open with Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves, NRG vs. LOUD
Sentinels after victory at the VCT Americas Kickoff
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Scripted? VCT Americas 2024 Stage One to open with Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves, NRG vs. LOUD
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Team Heretics take a bow at VCT EMEA Kickoff after qualifying for Masters Madrid.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article This weird Cypher Neural Theft bug may lose you a crucial VALORANT round
Cypher aiming an Operator at an enemy in VALORANT's Icebox.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
This weird Cypher Neural Theft bug may lose you a crucial VALORANT round
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Scripted? VCT Americas 2024 Stage One to open with Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves, NRG vs. LOUD
Sentinels after victory at the VCT Americas Kickoff
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Scripted? VCT Americas 2024 Stage One to open with Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves, NRG vs. LOUD
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Team Heretics take a bow at VCT EMEA Kickoff after qualifying for Masters Madrid.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.