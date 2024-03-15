Less’ VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Felipe “Less” Basso is a player who quickly rose to stardom in VALORANT’s competitive scene. The Brazilian prodigy won VALORANT Champions at age 17, which transitioned him from prodigy to legend status. Though individual talent matters a lot, Less seems to have mastered his VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair.
Less’ exceptional skills and strategic gameplay turned him into a role model for aspiring VALORANT players, but imitating his success can be more difficult than one could imagine. Still, applying the settings and configurations that fuel his impressive performance might be a decent starting point as you climb up the ranks in VALORANT.
Less’ crosshair settings in VALORANT
Less’ crosshair settings in VALORANT allow him to keep track of his aim even through the most colorful animations.
|Settings
|Value
|Crosshair Code
|0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
|Color
|Black
|Crosshair Color
|000000
|Outlines
|Off
|Center Dot
|Off
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Line Opacity
|One
|Inner Line Length
|Four
|Inner Line Thickness
|Two
|Inner Line Offset
|Zero
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Less’ mouse settings in VALORANT
Mouse settings tend to be highly subjective, but Less’ configurations in VALORANT look to be a decent combination of speed and accuracy.
|Settings
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.32
|Scoped Sensitivity
|One
|ADS Sensitivity
|N/A
|eDPI
|256
|Polling Rate
|1,000 Hz
|Windows Sensitivity
|Six
|Raw Input Buffer
|Off
Less’ video settings in VALORANT
Despite playing with a top-of-the-line PC, Less still uses Low video settings to average the highest number of frames possible.
|Settings
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Aspect Ratio Method
|Letterbox
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
|Enemy Highlight Color
|Deuteranopia, Yellow
Less’ keybinds in VALORANT
|Settings
|Value
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Crouch
|Left Crouch
|Jump
|Space Bar and Mouse Wheel Up
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|One
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|Two
|Equip Melee Weapon
|Three
|Equip Spike
|Four
|Use/Equip Ability: 1
|Q
|Use/Equip Ability: 2
|Mouse button four
|Use/Equip Ability: 3
|E
|Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate
|T
Less’ map settings in VALORANT
|Settings
|Value
|Rotate
|Rotate
|Fixed Orientation
|Always the Same
|Keep Player Centered
|Off
|Minimap Size
|1.2
|Minimap Zoom
|One
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Always