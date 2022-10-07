KRÜ Esports reportedly set to sign Brazilian VALORANT superstar

KRÜ Esports are reportedly close to signing former Ninjas in Pyjamas VALORANT star Alexandre “xand” Zizi.

KRÜ Esports recently released three players from its roster who had been on the team for more than a year. Despite top-tier results within the Latin American region, KRÜ Esports thought it would be best to upgrade its team after being accepted into the Americas league for 2023. With Brazil, LATAM, and North America combining forces next year, every team will have to look to strengthen their core to remain at the top.

Fueron parte de uno de los más grandes capítulos de nuestra historia, y así será para siempre



Gracias muchachos @keznitdeuS @delz1k @Mazinofps! Con ustedes se va un pedacito de nosotros



Nos volveremos a encontrar!🤟❤️ pic.twitter.com/2dNP3nC9OT — KRÜ Esports (@KRUesports) October 1, 2022

As reported by Bruno Povoleri, KRÜ Esports is close to signing a deal with the former Ninja xand. The Brazilian player would be the first player signed to the organization who is not from either Chile or Argentina, but the report claims that there would be no language barrier on the team. Xand apparently can speak Spanish, allowing him to communicate with the new members of his team should the deal be completed.

NiP participated in the LATAM Challengers series last year and attended Masters: Reykjavík but were unable to get above ninth place at the tournament. The Brazilian team applied and were rejected for Riot Games’ VALORANT partnership program. After the partnered teams were announced, NiP released its entire roster, allowing players like xand to fully explore their options.

Even if KRÜ Esports acquire xand, it will still need to fill two more slots on their team during the offseason. There are many options available to them, especially with many NA players left teamless after the organizations were cut down to just five.