Koosta joins Gen.G VALORANT team

Gen.G VALORANT has found a fifth player, and it’s one familiar to the organization.

Koosta will move from Gen.G's CS:GO team to its VALORANT team to replace PLAYER1. He's the latest CS:GO star to make the switch to Riot's first-person shooter, and he likely won't be the last.

You know and love him from our CS:GO team, but now it's time to #ChangeTheGame



Everyone welcome(back) @koosta as the 5th member of #GenGVAL to complete the team!



— Gen.G Esports (@GenG) January 21, 2021

Koosta, a longtime member of Gen.G and Ghost Gaming's CS:GO rosters, won the Dreamhack Open Anaheim 2020 and ESL One: Road to Rio NA with Gen.G.

So far, Gen.G haven't been able to breach the top tier of NA VALORANT. They placed top four at the JBL Quantum Cup, and fourth at the FaZe Clan Invitational.

The roster now consists of koosta, Anthony "gMd" Guimond, Danny "huynh" Huynh, Michael "MkaeL" De Luca, and Shawn "Shawn" O'Riley.