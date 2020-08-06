Killjoy disabled in FaZe Clan VALORANT Invitational due to ensure “competitive integrity”

Riot does not want the new agent to cause issues in the tournament.

Although numerous VALORANT players have been testing out the latest agent, Killjoy, Riot does not feel “confident in her stability.”

For this reason, Riot requested that Killjoy be disabled for the FaZe Clan Invitational, which begins tomorrow. This tournament is the 14th installment in the Ignition Series, a series of Riot-backed events that are hosted by third-party organizations.

FaZe announced that Killjoy would be disabled via Twitter, which was well-received among fans.

“Due to the recency of Killjoy’s release, there is a risk that multiple issues may negatively impact the competitive integrity of this weekend’s tournament,” FaZe tweeted. “As such, Riot Games has requested that she be disabled in official tournaments until they are confident in her stability.”

As a part of Act II, Riot released Killjoy, a tech-based agent with controversial abilities. Since being in the game, Killjoy has been criticized by players, who feel she is too strong in the competitive meta. 100 Thieves captain Hiko, in particular, said the agent’s Nanoswarm grenade dealt damage too quickly and he found it hard to notice when he was standing in the grenade.

He also correctly predicted Killjoy would not “stay in the game as she is right now.”

On Aug. 11, two days after the FaZe Clan Invitational ends, the Allied Esports Odyssey European tournament is set to take place.