Keeping things simple: 3 VALORANT agents that are the toughest to win with at Silver and Gold ranks

Many of the newer agents that have released in VALORANT are tempting for many players to try out since they bring a ton of new abilities to the battlefield that can help turn the tides of a fight. But some agents are tougher to win with than others, especially when they require a lot more coordination and cooperation from the rest of one’s team.

The three agents with the lowest win rates at Silver and Gold ranks, for example, are Harbor, Yoru, and KA/YO, according to VALORANT stats aggregate Blitz.GG. These three agents can be some of the hardest characters to utilize, especially when trying to work with others to victory.

Yoru can be one of the best agents to use when a player wants to dive behind enemy lines, scout out the opposition, and run circles around the enemy with his plethora of clones, teleports, and flashes. But if he isn’t careful, he can be easily surrounded and overwhelmed if he doesn’t work with his team so they can take advantage of the chaos he causes.

Harbor is a similar case where he has a relatively new kit with a ton of crowd control and abilities, but since he is so new, players are still figuring out how to use him with different agents. He has powerful zoning tools that can help his team push forward into areas, but using them will take a bit of time to adjust to for Silver and Gold-ranked players who are also trying to perfect many other aspects of their gameplay as well.

KA/YO might be one of the simplest agents of the three since he is armed with what is effectively a grenade, a flash, and a suppression. Even still, his simplicity requires a good amount of timing when working with others, since he can easily suppress or flash his teammates if they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Practice makes perfect, but the road to victory will be filled with plenty of bumps, scratches, and bruises for anyone trying to use these agents during their climb up the ranked ladder.