Iso’s shield can save you from the Spike exploding in VALORANT—if you’re lucky

VALORANT’s latest duelist, Iso, has a unique ability that gives him a shield that can absorb one blow from an enemy if he lands his shots. Little did most players know, this also can apply to the spike when it detonates.

Iso’s Double Tap shield can absorb some damage from the VALORANT spike explosion, which can potentially save players from what is supposed to be a guaranteed death. This came to light via a clip on Twitter this week, where an Iso with the shield active was able to squeak out of a detonation and save their weapons, despite clearly getting caught.

There probably won’t be a lot of times this would be needed in a casual ranked session, but it’s gamechanging when it does. In those clutch scenarios on either attack or defense, sometimes players need to stay within the spike blast radius to secure the round win. They might be able to run far, but not far enough.

That was the scenario the VALORANT player above found themselves in, but they got out. How does that work? The spike usually just one-shots anyone within range, but Iso’s ability states it creates “a shield that absorbs one instance of damage from any source.” Any source would include the spike, so you can get out of the spike’s damage.

Now, all this being said, if you were right beside the spike as it detonated, Iso’s new VALORANT shield wouldn’t keep you alive for multiple seconds.

This is due to how the spike damage travels across the map. It does an absurd amount of damage instantly to anyone within, enough to eat through all the shields, temporary health and actual health any agent has. But it also continues to do damage over time until it fades away. So, this Iso had amazing luck—able to have the spike break their shield but only do that instance of damage before the Iso got out of it. Plus, with how it worked, it seems to be something that can be replicated; a feature and not a bug.

Riot could see this as a bug and remove Iso’s capability to avoid spike damage, but it could also be a valid rare strategy. Use the Double Tap ability in a scenario where spike is about to blow, land the shot, and try to escape, using the shield as a life raft.

It’s a small play, but one that could heavily impact the match you’re playing.