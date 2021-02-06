Immortals take down Luminosity 2-1, advance to VCT Closed Qualifier grand final

Immortals have punched their ticket to the VALORANT VCT NA Challengers 1: Closed Qualifier grand finals with a 2-1 victory over Luminosity today.

Immortals raced out to an early map-one win with a 13-3 victory on Bind. They lagged behind on Ascent, losing 13-7, but found their footing late on Icebox, coming back to net a 13-11 win.

Bind was an absolute clinic from Immortals. It seemed like they were always a step ahead of Luminosity, and Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski finished the map with a 16-5-6 KDA. Immortals took control early with a 5-3 lead and finished with eight straight round wins.

They lagged behind Luminosity on Ascent but took home the eventual victory with a comeback win on Icebox. At one point, Immortals were down 4-8.

ShoT_UP finished Icebox off in style, taking advantage of Reyna’s Dismiss and Devour abilities to stay alive and win a one-vs-one to send Luminosity packing.

Luminosity fall to the lower bracket, where they await the winner of Sentinels vs. XSET to decide who will get a shot at Immortals in the grand final. All four teams have automatically qualified for Challengers 2, where they’ll have a shot at qualifying for the inaugural VALORANT Masters event.

Immortals have impressed all tournament long. They took out XSET in the quarterfinal round and Gen.G in the semifinal round to advance to the upper finals. In a field with the likes of Sentinels and Envy, not many analysts predicted them to push their way through the bracket to the grand finals.

