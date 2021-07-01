Immortals signs truo ahead of NA VCT Stage 3: Challengers One open qualifier

Immortals has bolstered its VALORANT roster with the addition of the young duelist Robert “truo” Pham, the North American organization announced last night.

The addition comes just in time for the start of the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One open qualifier, in which Immortals will play today against non-sponsored team STORM at 4pm CT. The organization now has a six-man roster but already announced that Rhett “Kehmicals” Lynch will be moved to a substitute role moving forward. He had been playing for Immortals since January 2020.

The rumors are truo. Please join us in welcoming @truoVAL to IMT VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/QEqwvidg02 — Immortals (@Immortals) June 30, 2021

Truo recently impressed at the semi-professional level with his former team Frick Ya Bag and will reportedly take on the Sentinels role on Immortals, even though he’s displayed serious skills with duelists such as Jett and Reyna. The young Canadian has played with Jett in 60.7 percent of his matches in the past 60 days and averaged a 1.23 K/D ratio plus 151.2 ADR, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

The signing of truo fits Immortals’ main strategy in VALORANT, which is to scout and recruit young and unproven players. The team has had only middling performances so far and their best result was a runner-up finish to Sentinels at NA VCT Stage One: Challengers One in February.

Moving forward, Immortals’ active lineup will feature truo, Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo, and Jonah “JonahP” Pulice.

